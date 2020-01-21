People face hardship due to non-availability of medicines in govt hospitals: PTI MPA

Member of Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman on Tuesday said that the people are running from pillar to post to get medical treatment in the government hospitals but they suffer due to non-availability of medicines and other facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Member of Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman on Tuesday said that the people are running from pillar to post to get medical treatment in the government hospitals but they suffer due to non-availability of medicines and other facilities.

In a statement issued from Insaaf House Media Cell, Khurram Sher Zaman said that the situation in government hospitals in Karachi is very worrisome, including the life-saving medicines and other basic facilities in the civil hospital emergency are not available.

Khurram Sher Zaman, who is also President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Karachi Region said that people go to government hospitals only to avoid expensive medicines and treatments but no basic facilities are available in any city hospital therefore people are forced to buy expensive medicines from medical stores and private pharmacies.