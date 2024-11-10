Open Menu

People Face Hardships Due To Sewage Issues

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The sewage is severely affecting houses and shops in Union Council 5, Usmanabad area, of Multan, according to residents of the locality.

Continuous overflow of filthy water has created unbearable living conditions, with foul odors and unhygienic surroundings making daily life difficult, they complained while talking to APP on Sunday.

They said that various complaints to the relevant authorities had so far led to no significant action. "Our children can’t play outside, and we’re constantly worried about them getting sick. Diseases are occurring due to dirty water, and it has become difficult to breathe in this environment," they added.

The overflowing sewage has also affected local businesses, with shopkeepers experiencing a sharp decline in customers, who avoid visiting the area due to unsanitary environment. Small business owners have called for a swift response to the issue.

