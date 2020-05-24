UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Face Sweets Shortage In Tank

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

People face sweets shortage in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The people of district Tank on Sunday during first day of Eid ul Fitr faced shortage of sweets.

The dwellers of the district visited different bakeries in main bazar Tank but didn't get any sweets.

Roman Shah residents of Kot Sherak Gomal said that he visited different bakeries but the bakeries owners informed that they had prepared minimum sweets due to expected lock down.

Roman Shah said that he feels guilty when guests visiting his house and he offered plate of simple biscuits istead of Gulab Jaman, Barfi etc.

It's mentioning here that different relatives and friends visit houses of their friends and relatives during both religious festivals Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Adha.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit Tank Gomal Sunday

Recent Stories

&#039;Mother of the Nation’ provides breakfast t ..

11 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms 838 more virus cases, eight deaths

1 hour ago

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

3 hours ago

Documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission pre ..

4 hours ago

Korea registers 25 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.