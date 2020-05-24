People face sweets shortage in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The people of district Tank on Sunday during first day of Eid ul Fitr faced shortage of sweets.

The dwellers of the district visited different bakeries in main bazar Tank but didn't get any sweets.

Roman Shah residents of Kot Sherak Gomal said that he visited different bakeries but the bakeries owners informed that they had prepared minimum sweets due to expected lock down.

Roman Shah said that he feels guilty when guests visiting his house and he offered plate of simple biscuits istead of Gulab Jaman, Barfi etc.

It's mentioning here that different relatives and friends visit houses of their friends and relatives during both religious festivals Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Adha.