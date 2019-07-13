UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Faces Problems Due To Traders Strike In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 10:41 PM

People faces problems due to traders strike in KP

People across the province Saturday faced problems in getting edibles and others daily use item due to traders strike

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :People across the province Saturday faced problems in getting edibles and others daily use item due to traders strike.

The residents of Peshawar and other big district including Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and others suffered because of the closure of shops selling edible commodities .

Traders community protested the budget reforms and took to the streets on the call of central leadership of Traders Federations with all the markets and shopping malls were closed in the morning but were opened later.

Different processions were taken out across the province by the representative trade unions across the province.

People on social media strongly rejected the traders strike and said that their strike directly affected poor people. They suggested dialogue and table talks with the government to resolve problems of masses.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Poor Budget Social Media Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Nowshera Swabi Market All Government

Recent Stories

Cycling: Tour de France stage 8 results

14 seconds ago

Business community lauds govt taxation measures

15 seconds ago

26 killed in deadly Somalia hotel siege

17 seconds ago

Williamson wants World Cup 'underdogs' New Zealand ..

24 seconds ago

France detains 21 after African migrants occupy Pa ..

7 minutes ago

AJK President calls for launching disaster reducti ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.