People Facing Different Problems Due To Wrong Policies Of Previous Governments: Ch.Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:15 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said the country and its people were facing different problems due to wrong and redundant policies of the previous governments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said the country and its people were facing different problems due to wrong and redundant policies of the previous governments.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous governments of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had sunk the country with huge burden of loans.

The minister said PML-N was habitual to speak lies with blatantly as its leadership was sitting abroad and enjoying lavish life in London, adding Nawaz Sharif had established his properties in different countries which had valued billion of Dollars but did nothing for the development of the country during his government tenure.

He said the people of the country were well aware about the massive corruption of the previous governments so they had rejected the corrupt leadership but they were showing full confidence on the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as they knew that he (PM) was the only political figure who had full capabilities to resolve their issues with amicably.

Replying to a question, he said prices of the petroleum goods were still less in the country as compared to other countries.

He said PML-N was responsible for expensive electricity in the country because it had made wrong and expensive agreements during its tenure.

