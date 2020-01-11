People facing hardships due to wrong policies of the past governments: Asad Qaiser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser has attributed the current hardships, price-hike, unemployment and others problems to past governments.

Inaugurating construction work on various development schemes in district Swabi on Saturday, Asad Qaiser said that the policies of last 35 years are now putting negative impacts. However, he was confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the nation would overcome all crises including unemployment and price hike.

The projects inaugurated by the Speaker National Assembly were included the construction of 4-kilometer small canal from Bilal Masjid at the cost of Rs.

69 million, 1.4 kilometer Dara Bridge-Panjpir Road at the cost of Rs.24 million, 1.2 kilometer Narrary Lar to Zindai Panj Road at the cost of Rs.18.803 million and two Funeral Prayers Mosques at Jamalabad and Junaid Panjpir at the cost of Rs.3 million each.

The Speaker said that PTI has given representation to Swabi and the people of the district will never forget it. He said that the projects initiated for the development and welfare of coming generations will leave ever-lasting impact on the people of the area.