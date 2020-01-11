UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Facing Hardships Due To Wrong Policies Of The Past Governments: Asad Qaiser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 08:31 PM

People facing hardships due to wrong policies of the past governments: Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser has attributed the current hardships, price-hike, unemployment and others problems to past governments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser has attributed the current hardships, price-hike, unemployment and others problems to past governments.

Inaugurating construction work on various development schemes in district Swabi on Saturday, Asad Qaiser said that the policies of last 35 years are now putting negative impacts. However, he was confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the nation would overcome all crises including unemployment and price hike.

The projects inaugurated by the Speaker National Assembly were included the construction of 4-kilometer small canal from Bilal Masjid at the cost of Rs.

69 million, 1.4 kilometer Dara Bridge-Panjpir Road at the cost of Rs.24 million, 1.2 kilometer Narrary Lar to Zindai Panj Road at the cost of Rs.18.803 million and two Funeral Prayers Mosques at Jamalabad and Junaid Panjpir at the cost of Rs.3 million each.

The Speaker said that PTI has given representation to Swabi and the people of the district will never forget it. He said that the projects initiated for the development and welfare of coming generations will leave ever-lasting impact on the people of the area.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Road Price Swabi Mosque All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

ADGM to host second edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainab ..

5 minutes ago

Industrial Blast in India's Gujarat State Kills 8, ..

4 minutes ago

Radicals Riot, Throw Stones at Police During Rally ..

4 minutes ago

Armed Forces fully prepared to respond to any act ..

4 minutes ago

Preparations afoot to hold next edition of South A ..

4 minutes ago

Hamid Karazai meets Nawaz sharif in London

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.