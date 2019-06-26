UrduPoint.com
People Facing Unemployment, Poverty, Economic Instability Due To Corruption Of PML-N, PPP: Cheema

Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's Central Secretary of Information, Umer Sarfraz Cheema on Wednesday said that people were facing unemployment, poverty, inflation due to massive corruption by the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party.

Both the political parties leaders had plundered the national money ruthlessly, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

He said that the leaders of PML-N and PPP while talking on tv shows should be ashamed of mismanagement and corrupt practices which they did during their government's tenures, he added.

Calling of All Parties Conference (APC) by Opposition, he said the parties including PPP and PML-N, had been fighting for their personal interest and they don't have any concern with the issues of common man.

He said that the Opposition never discussed the agenda of the poor. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz, the leaders of PPP and PML-N, wanted to protect their fathers from the corruption charges, he added.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, government was taking hard decisions to get rid of disease-stricken policies of the previous regimes, Cheema said.

Expressing optimism, he said the entire nation would enjoy fruits of prosperity In next couple of months.

To a question, he said the participants of APC should apologize from the nation for their wrongdoings. All out efforts were being made to steer the country out of the present challenges.

