LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday said that the masses were facing worst circumstances due to the incompetence and corrupt practices of the previous government as there was only disappointment in the people after four years of the PTI government.

He said that unemployment, price hike and inflation were skyrocketing and the common man was unable to meet both ends in current scenario which had been created by the previous government's poor governance.

Addressing the worker's convention here, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership faced worst victimisation by the previous government as baseless cases were initiated against them, however, not a single penny corruption could be proved.

He said that fake promises were made with the people by the PTI government including provision of 5 million houses but no promise was fulfilled.

Hamza Shehbaz said that the country was witnessing positive economic growth and mega development projects were being executed in the previous tenure of the PML-N led by Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed the concern that the law and the constitution were being violated by the PTI by creating hurdles in the formation of new government in Punjab as there was no chief executive of the province for about last one month. He said the situation had created a constitutional crisis which was not in interest of the province at all.

He expressed his resolve to work hard for the betterment of the province and to provide immediate relief to the masses.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing the party workers, said that incompetent government of the PTI had been shown the door with the power of the masses in a legal and constitutional way.

She said that now only the politics of development and public service would prevail as the PML-N believed in pro people politics.

Maryam said the PML-N was always ready to go in elections as it was a party having its roots in the people and was most popular party.

She paid tributes to the party workers and leaders who remained loyal and steadfast despite worst kind of political victimisation by the PTI government.