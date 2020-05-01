UrduPoint.com
People Follow Rules While Offering Friday Prayer At Badshahi Mosque

Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:12 PM

People follow rules while offering Friday prayer at Badshahi mosque

Many say that the mosques should not be completely suspended due to Coronavirus as people should come and pray before Almighty Allah.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2020) Hundreds of people thronged to Badshahi mosque to offer Friday prayer but interestingly they followed the rules and social distancing to curb Coronavirus here on Friday.

They stood and sat at some distance while offering prayer at the Royal mosque. The prayer leader also asked the people to follow the rules announced by the government in strategy to fight against Coronavirus.

“I am seeing this such situation for the first time in my life,” said Arshad Ali, a resident of Taxali gate, adding that the disturbing thing is that it is being seen at mosques.

He said that people should follow the rules set by the government and support it to curb spread of Coronavirus. He went on to say that it was not only the case with Badshahi mosque as many mosques in his areas were also following the government’s rules to control spread of Coronavirus.

“Corona doesn’t mean that we should abandon mosques,” said Nawazish Khan, another person who came from the same area. “it is time to seek forgiveness from Almighty Allah for our sins and people must come and pray before him,” he added.

