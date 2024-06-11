Open Menu

People Friendly Budget Govt’s Top Priority: Lawmakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The lawmakers said on Tuesday that the Federal government will present a people friendly budget keeping in view their hardships.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House they said that a number of pro public plans will be announced in the upcoming budget to relief the people.

Nabil Gabol, Member of the National Assembly, said that the budget should prioritizes the needs of the poor rather than the elite, also the tax burden will be shifted from the poor to higher earners.

Agha Rafiqullah, Member of the National Assembly, expressed his view that the budget will be designed to ensure that daily wage earners can meet their monthly expenses easily.

Gul Asghar Khan, Member National Assembly (MNA) from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), said that this budget will facilitate the farmers, laborers and the common citizen’s as well.

