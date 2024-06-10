Open Menu

People Friendly Entertainment Projects To Be Initiated For Residents Of Islamabad: Randhawa

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday said that people friendly entertainment projects would be initiated for the residents of the federal capital

During the meeting with former Chairman CDA and bureaucrat Kamran Lashari, he said that similarly, many projects are under consideration for providing quality entertainment to the residents of the Islamabad.

During the meeting with former Chairman CDA and bureaucrat Kamran Lashari, he said that similarly, many projects are under consideration for providing quality entertainment to the residents of the Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by the Members of CDA board and other senior officers of the authority, said a news release.

Muhammad Ali further said that guidance would be taken from Kamran Lashari. He said that the services of Kamran Lashari are commendable in making Islamabad a beautiful city.

He briefed Kamran Lashari about the new projects to be started in Islamabad to enhance the beauty of city.

The meeting also discussed operations and maintenance of the existing projects in the capital.

Kamran Lashari said that the needs and preferences of the citizens should be taken into consideration while developing the city and beautifying it, adding that Islamabad's green character and natural landscapes make Islamabad unique, therefore Islamabad's natural landscapes and greenery should be protected and nurtured.

He further said that along with new projects, maintenance of the already established projects is also important and the entertainment facilities should be established in Islamabad which is easily accessible for the residents.

