People-friendly environment to be ensured in NPH scheme: Minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed said that people-friendly environment and best use of energy would be ensured in the Naya Pakistan Housing (NPH) Scheme.

He said that increasing transparent energy production was the priority of the government to minimize the negative impacts on the environment.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that Naya Pakistan housing project would also be helpful for the protection of environment and usage of natural resources.

He added that green building regulations would be followed in this project while opinions of American experts would also be appreciated in this regard.

The PTI government was taking keen interest in the masses welfare projects, he said.

A comprehensive policy was also being evolved to provide relief to the under privileaged class of the society, he added.

He further said that various mega projects were also being started to provide all basic amenities to the masses at their door steps.