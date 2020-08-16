People friendly legislation hallmark of PTI govt

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in its two years got passed various people friendly pieces of legislation to facilitate people in getting succession certificates, for promoting Pakistani exports and products, discouraging smoking among youth and for making the country free of terrorism and terror financing.

In February 2020, the PTI government got passed an Act of Parliament to provide for an efficacious and speedy mechanism for issuance of succession certificates and for curtailing fraud and forgery.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will issue letters of administration or succession certificates to the legal heir of a deceased in respect of immovable and movable property in accordance with the family registration certificates maintained by the authority.

Under the law, NADRA will establish a Succession Facilitation Unit for the purpose of receipt, processing and assessment of applications for grant of letters of administration and succession certificates at its existing offices.

NADRA will maintain an online portal providing for updated record of the letters of administration and succession certificates issued under this act.

The Parliament also passed a law in March, 2020 to provide for registration and effective protection of geographical indications of goods to advance economic reform and development of the least developed areas of Pakistan and prevent unfair competition.

Geographical indications of products increase revenues for local producers and exporters and satisfy the needs of more conscious and demanding customers.

Intellectual Property Organization Pakistan will manage a registry of geographical indications of industrial, agricultural and other products.

Parliament also enacted a law to amend the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 for bringing procedural reforms to provide inexpensive and expeditious justice.

The amendment in the code will enable the courts to deal with the cases justly and fairly, encourage parties to alternate dispute resolution, saving expense and time of both courts and litigants.

In July 2020, the Parliament also amended the United Nations Security Council Act 1948 and Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 to comply with the provisions of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to block terrorism financing and move Pakistan from the grey list to the white list of FATF. The amendments prescribed enhanced sentences and fines for any one violating UN Security Council resolutions.

During its two year tenure, the government of PTI also got amended two laws including West Pakistan Prohibition of Smoking in Cinema Houses Repeal Act 2019 and the West Pakistan Juvenile Smoking Repeal Act 2018 to discourage smoking among youngsters and in cinema houses.