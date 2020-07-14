UrduPoint.com
People-friendly, Modern BRT Project Completed: KP Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:13 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir has said that the people-friendly and modern Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project. Peshawar has been completed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir has said that the people-friendly and modern Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project. Peshawar has been completed. However, in wake coronavirus it was not inaugurated.

Talking during a visit to BRT Project, Peshawar along with members of the provincial assembly here Tuesday, he said that now in consultations with the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, its inaugural surprise can be given to the people any time.

Besides, MPAs Engineer Faheem, Naseerullah Wazir, Arbab Jehandad, Asif Khan, Fazal Hakeem and Samar Haroon Bilour, the Secretary Transport, Zakir Hussain Afridi and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rapid Transit, Peshawar Fayaz Khan were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that deadline for the completion of BRT project was June 2021, but due to the efforts of the provincial government it has been completed one year ahead of the due time period.

The provincial minister also visited KP Urban Mobility Authority Building from wherein the whole BRT would be monitored. Furthermore, he along with the MPAs also inspected Data Centre and Control Room of the project.

The provincial minister, Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir and MPAs also traveled in the BRT bus from Chamkani Station to Karkhano Station and said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would soon travel in the latest BRT service.

MPAs inspected the BRT project and appreciated the standard and available facilities in it.

