People-friendly policies building public confidence in govt: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said the confidence of the people was increasing in the government due to its people-friendly and reforms oriented policies.

Addressing a function here, he said the government was utilizing national resources on the people while merit and transparency was among the top priorities of the PTI manifesto.

The provincial minister said that no society could be developed without basic amenities. But, he said, unfortunately in past no concentration was made on the development of the country.

He said that past rulers even ignored important sectors like health, education, agriculture, communications, tourism and environment and no steps were taken for the development. However, he said the incumbent government is making solid planning for the resolution of the problems of the people.

The provision of all modern facilities to schools, hospitals and other welfare-oriented organizations and sectors is the priority of the government and making all out efforts for the facilitation of the general public.