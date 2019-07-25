People-friendly policing need of the hour: DIG

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara Region, Muhammad Ali Babakhail Thursday said they need to promote people-friendly policing rather than using traditional methodology of police

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara Region, Muhammad Ali Babakhail Thursday said they need to promote people-friendly policing rather than using traditional methodology of police.

He said this while addressing the first session of two-day Moharrar Conference at Police Lines Mansehra.

He said the objective of the conference was to decrease the detachment between senior and junior police officers and serve the masses.

The DIG said that the people of Hazara and police force have honoured him and this was his ambition to promote people-friendly policing for the region, they all have to do this task by joining hands.

Talking about the self-accountability of the police officers he said, "We all were posted to serve the people by protecting their rights and should promote self-accountability".

He said that Moharrar was the first door of police for the provision of justice to every citizen and this doors should be opened for every Pakistani all the time adding people should come to police station without any fear.

Police Moharrars have to bring change in their conduct, respect and protect human dignity, maintain and uphold the human rights of all, keep the record of the police station up to date and maintain the cleanliness of the area, the DIG said.

He said that Moharrars should also check the uniform and name plates of the police force, which would go for patrolling duty and direct them to keep good relations with the local, political and religious leaders for the better information of the locality.

Ali Babakhail also directed the Moharrars to conduct more search and strike operations around the CPEC route and Karakoram Highway (KKH) and also keep in touch with Chinese officials in camps and discuss the security situation with them.

DPO Mansehra Zaibullah Khan while addressing on the occasion said the DIG has given a new vision to Hazara police by organising Moharrar Conference which would lead Hazara police in a better way.

In the first two-day-long Moharrar Conference, 57 Moharrars of all police stations of Hazara region participated and discussed their issues with the DIG.