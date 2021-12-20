UrduPoint.com

People From Different Faith Living Peacefully In Pakistan: ADC Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:08 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Mohammad Khan Monday said that our country Pakistan was established under the two nations theory, one separate region for Hindus and another separate country where people of various faiths are living

He expressed these views while addressing an interfaith harmony conference on the occasion of Christmas organized by District Administration Abbottabad.

Mufti Abdul Wajid, Zakir Paul, Syed Waqar Hussain Shah, Mufti Azhar Mahmood Hazarawi, Peter Noor Gul, Maulana Abdul Waheed, Father Nasir Welam, Hazrat Azmat Hussain Shah and others addressed the gathering.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Ahsan Ahsan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Aminul Hassan, District Officers, children from different schools and others also attended the interfaith harmony conference.

He further said that people of Pakistan from every religion are living their lives freely and safely. Similarly, the flag of Pakistan was divided into two parts where larger shows Muslims and smaller for minorities.

Addressing the conference, speakers from other religions said that when India was divided, we feel more secure in Pakistan and islam so our forefathers had migrated here.

"We have to end the intolerance from our society, we are sending a message to the people of all faiths that Pakistan is a country of all religions and nations. We are ready to make sacrifices any time for the survival and security of this country," they said.

Zakir Paul said that if we want the development and prosperity of this country then we have to establish unity, harmony, tolerance and brotherhood in all religions, then stability, peace, order, security and prosperity will come in this country.

He said that the way that people of all religions were united during the struggle for a separate homeland there is a dire need for unity of all faiths at this time.

AAC Shahab Khan said that the speakers of all religions taught us morality and tolerance.

He said that the purpose of holding such a meeting is to find a solution to the problem through dialogue. At the end of the ceremony, he also distributed shields to school children and participants.

