UrduPoint.com

People From Different Walks Of Life Express Solidarity With The People Of IIOJK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:43 AM

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK

Citizens of Karachi, representing different walks of life here on Thursday expressed their absolute support for right to sovereignty of the inhabitants of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Citizens of Karachi, representing different walks of life here on Thursday expressed their absolute support for right to sovereignty of the inhabitants of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP they did acknowledge efforts put in by the Pakistan government to internationalize the unfolding situation and were of unanimous opinion that the cause of IIOJK people must be raised collectively as well as in individual capacities by every Pakistani.

According to them, the plight of brave and resilient population being subjected to usurpation of their legal entitlement through unlawful annexation of their homeland by the oppressors, in this case being Indian government on this day two years ago, must not go unnoticed by anyone in this world.

"Situation in IIOJK reflects massive violation of civil as well as human rights in the modern day world," said senior lawyer Zia Ahmed Awan.

Regretting that the intensity of situation is yet to be fully recognized by many in parts of the world where there exists little tolerance for such issues, he said this reflected the massive polarization leading to a situation where plight of people struggling for their right to self determination is being overlooked due to political considerations.

"This is indeed high time to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK in the most vociferous as well as efficient manner and at every level," said the lawyer, also a known human rights activist.

Supplementing him Dr. Qamar Jahan, a senior researcher and analyst was of the opinion that in the present day global village many were connected through internet to people scattered across the globe, right from first to third worlds.

Emphasizing relevance of understanding of the issue by the people in general across the world, she said that people in the developed world were extremely sensitive about such issues and generally do not stand for unfair actions as had been taken and sustained by India in absolute violation of international rules.

"Social media can definitely be utilized as a tool," said Dr. Jahan urging students as well as other conscientious citizens of the country to contribute towards the cause raising awareness about the plight of IIOJK inhabitants.

"This can definitely contribute in bringing about the needed change in the perception of the world towards issues related to Palestine and Kashmir in a subtle but deep rooted manner," the researcher said.

Lawyer Zia Ahmed Awan referred to importance of professional bodies that being chapters of international organizations could approach their counterparts and convince them to adopt joint resolutions besides initiating virtual conferences on the issue.

"Since members of these professional bodies are highly educated, absolutely alive to the issues and well versed in terms of rules and regulation hence can initiate and sustain meaningful dialogue with all chances to effectively convince their counterparts towards issues that are genuine and actually affecting lives and well being of population being suppressed and snatched away of their right to freedom and self determination," elaborated the activist.

Awan said forums in forms of regional and international bodies of parliamentarians, judges, amnesty and others could be used to supplement national efforts to generate support for the people of IIOJK.

"Joint virtual sessions can be simultaneously held and resolutions in support of the oppressed can be held," said Awan. reiterating that this was an intervention that could always be further fine tuned to make the difference.

Senior political economist Dr. Shahida Wizarat said the fight of the people of IIOJK were not their fight alone but actually they were fighting region's strategic war.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Internet World Palestine Fine Global Village Jammu Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

2 minutes ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique' ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique'

5 minutes ago
 Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

5 minutes ago
 US Wants Iran to Seize Chance to Advance Diplomacy ..

US Wants Iran to Seize Chance to Advance Diplomacy After Raisi Sworn In - State ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan hopes UNSC will make 'objective evaluatio ..

Pakistan hopes UNSC will make 'objective evaluation' of Afghan situation at Frid ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.