People from Dir show extra passion this year to celebrate Independence Day

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) ::Great enthusiasm was being witnessed in people especially youth and children from Dir Lower district as scores of makeshift cabins and stalls have been installed for the enthusiasts to buy Pakistani flags, stickers and other items to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day in a befitting manner In Batkhela, Chakdara and Ouch most of the grocery shopkeepers have also displayed items related to Pakistan Independence Day owing to influx of customers demanding for these items.

There were stalls decorated with colorful flags and banners, echoes of national songs in the air and children and young seen visiting one from another stall. It seemed there was a race among friends to buy more and more items to celebrate the national festival.

A motorcyclist with a big Pakistani flag installed on his bike told this scribe that he was going to buy even a bigger flag to out compete his friends adding, he also has installed decorative lights at his home. He said we have arranged a singing program in Chakdara where all friends would sing national songs and the best would be given a prize.

A young child walking along his father and wearing Pakistan Army uniform was raising slogans of Pakistan Zindabad when asked said "I love Pakistan and will be an army man in future". His father said my son didn't allow me to stay home and demanded to go out to show his suit and love for the country to others. Scores of people gathered around were clapping for the child.

In the district vehicles and bikes were decorated with Pakistani flags days before the event showing people's eagerness to celebrate the Day with national zeal.

From village Ouch, a youth Razaullah said he has bought fireworks and didn't tell anyone just to surprise them on the night of 14th August with splendid fireworks. He said he spent all of his Eid money on preparations for celebrating the Independence Day.

He said we celebrate the Day every year but this time he felt more enthusiastic and would take the celebrations to a next level.

He said his father has given him extra money to fulfill his desire of making a distinction in 14th August celebrations.

Passing through the long Batkhela Bazaar one could feel the passion and excitement of Independence as almost every shop has installed national flags and banners and a wave of hoisted colorful flags knocks the hearts of everyone and arose the passion and love for the country.

A shopkeeper Nisar Wahid who also had a big national flag installed outside his shop said Pakistan was an invaluable blessing of Almighty Allah and we have to realize the importance of Independence and put out share in celebrations of our Independence Day.

He said nowadays he didn't care for the customers and just came to his shop to see the people's passion and beautification and hustle bustle of the Batkhela Bazaar. This time, he said there was an extra level of enthusiasm among people for the Day of Independence.

Jamil Shah, the owner of a sweets shop said he was offering special discount to add his share in celebrations of this auspicious day adding,he has prepared extra amount of sweets as orders were pouring in by the customers.

Tabrez Khan of Ouch village who installed a big Pakistan flag on the wall of his house said it took his mother one week to prepare this flag on his demand as he wanted to install the biggest flag of the village on his house. He said last year the flag size was not according to his desire so this year he made even a bigger flag to show his affection for the country.

Tabrez Khan further said that he has asked his father to arrange a big meal on 14th August adding,his father has agreed to his demand. He said he has also invited his friends from Peshawar and Swat on the auspicious day.

Overall in the district the enthusiasm and passion for celebrating the Independence Day this year was unmatched to the earlier as it looked like a competition among youth to exceed their counterparts in celebrations of Independence Day.