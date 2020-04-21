People from Lyari area resent unplanned lockdown

People belonging to Lyari, considered to be a stronghold of PPP, have registered their strong reservation over the lockdown in their respective localities

Talking to media on Tuesday they said the collective decision, with equal provision to take stakeholders (including the area residents) into confidence could have made the difference in averting COVID19 spread, however, haphazard steps have turned the situation miserable for the masses.

Regretting that with no mean to earn their livelihood and all shops closed they were actually being made to starve, Mohammad Mughiri, a resident of the area, said vast majority of the residents have not been provided with ration bags claimed by the provincial government and party activists.

"It has turned so grim that our womenfolk have been forced to gather before the press club and register their protest," he said. Abdul Samad, running a shop in the area said civic facilities in his neighborhood was also seriously affected due to the lockdown.