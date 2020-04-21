UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People From Lyari Area Resent Unplanned Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:30 PM

People from Lyari area resent unplanned lockdown

People belonging to Lyari, considered to be a stronghold of PPP, have registered their strong reservation over the lockdown in their respective localities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) : People belonging to Lyari, considered to be a stronghold of PPP, have registered their strong reservation over the lockdown in their respective localities.

Talking to media on Tuesday they said the collective decision, with equal provision to take stakeholders (including the area residents) into confidence could have made the difference in averting COVID19 spread, however, haphazard steps have turned the situation miserable for the masses.

Regretting that with no mean to earn their livelihood and all shops closed they were actually being made to starve, Mohammad Mughiri, a resident of the area, said vast majority of the residents have not been provided with ration bags claimed by the provincial government and party activists.

"It has turned so grim that our womenfolk have been forced to gather before the press club and register their protest," he said. Abdul Samad, running a shop in the area said civic facilities in his neighborhood was also seriously affected due to the lockdown.

Related Topics

Protest Lyari Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet approves to make inquiry report on ..

20 minutes ago

AVLC arrests motorbike lifter, recovers stolen mot ..

11 minutes ago

Poland Has No Plans to Revise Military Procurement ..

11 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges Syrian Kurds, Int'l Coalition to Su ..

11 minutes ago

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urges India ..

8 minutes ago

Smart walk through sanitizing gate at HMC installe ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.