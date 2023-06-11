UrduPoint.com

People From Various Segments Of Society Welcomes Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :People from all segments of society including economists, professor, students, journalists and citizen have welcomed the Federal government budget for fiscal year 2023-24, and termed it balanced and pro-people. They expressed their hope that it would make a positive impact on living standards of masses.

Assistant Professor at University of Sargodha Shahid Malik appreciated the government for allocating huge amount in developmental projects and energy sector, which would pave the way to meet the growing energy demand of the country.

He said the budget was also beneficial for the government employees because their salaries had increased by 30 to 35 per cent.

Analyst Azhar Hussain termed the budget balanced and people-friendly. He said earmarking hefty amount for education, health, energy and agriculture was commendable. Being an agricultural country, he said, concessions would be given to farmers on fertilisers and seeds.

Muhammad Hamid said the government presented appreciable budget in limited resources. The government focused on education, health and other sectors, he said and added that a huge amount had been allocated for highways and roads infrastructure to provide comfortable travel facilitates to commuters.

A citizen, Hassan Mehmood, said the government presented a people-friendly budget and as per aspirations of masses. Massive amount allocated for the Benazir Income Support Programme and youth programme would provide relief to masses, he added.

Tanveer Ahmed from the journalist community said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, under the supervision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, presented a public-friendly budget and gave maximum relief to the poor and the middle class of the country.

