People From Various Walks Of Life Call On Minister

Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:39 PM

People from different walks of life called on Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan at his office on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :People from different walks of life called on Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan at his office on Thursday.

Those who met the minister included General Secretary Public Services International Ms Rosa, General Secretary All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union Khursheed Ahmed, Additional General Secretary Usama Tariq and Vice President Nosher Khan.

Matters regarding measures taken for the welfare and betterment of industrial workers came under discussion during the meeting.

Ms Rosa and others lauded the efforts of Ansar Majeed Khan for his commitment towards welfare of industrial workers.

The minister said the government was serious for the social uplift of industrial workers.

He said performance of the department was being reviewed and it would be further improved according to the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

