People Fully Acknowledge PM's Principled Stance: Chief Minister Buzdar

Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:24 PM

People fully acknowledge PM's principled stance: Chief Minister Buzdar

People of the country fully acknowledge the high-principled stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he always preferred political fair play

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :People of the country fully acknowledge the high-principled stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he always preferred political fair play.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement on Friday.

The CM regretted that the PDM always flagrantly violated all precepts and the nation witnessed this in the Islamabad Senate election.

He said the opposition was fond of foul play and maintained that no one could hit a wrong shot.

The corrupt were valueless before a genuine and trusted leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added and deplored the fact that the PDM violated all democratic principles for a Senate seat.

Those selling their conscience for some coppers were accountable to the country and the nation stood firmly with their PM, concluded the CM.

