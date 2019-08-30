UrduPoint.com
People Gather At Farid Gate To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:03 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :A large number of people gathered at Farid Gate Bahawalpur here Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Basheer Cheema in his address to the gathering said that people of Pakistan stand with Kashmir and will raise voice against tyrannies of Indian government at all the levels.

He said that all Pakistanis responding to the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan came out on roads to register their protest against Indian atrocities. All the participants sang national anthem and chanted slogans in favor of Kashmir at the occasion. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, students of schools and colleges and notables of the city attended the event.

