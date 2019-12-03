People gave mandate to PTI for five years: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said people had given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for five years and that it would complete its tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the incumbent government was answerable before the people.

He said the government was trying to take opposition on board for doing legislation in the Parliament for the betterment of people and development of the country.

Shafqat Mehmood said the economic indicators were improving as evident from the international institution Moody's report.

He expressed hope that consensus would be developed between the government and opposition on the matter of appointing Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan.