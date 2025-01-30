People get first instalment under 'Apna Ghar' scheme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Multan Amir Kareem Khan said on Thursday that beneficiaries of ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’ scheme had received the first installment worth Rs. 750,000 each in Multan, an initiative that started turning their own-home dreams into reality.

During a visit to under-construction homes, commissioner interacted with beneficiaries who had obtained loans under the scheme and congratulated them on obtaining home ownership. Amir Kareem Khan said, common citizens’ dream of own-home is being realised under 'Apni Chat Apna Ghar' scheme through interest-free loans, and added that it was a direct relief being provided by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif-led provincial government.

He said that Punjab government was pursuing a merit-based policy in allocation of loans to the deserving families. Beneficiaries expressed their delight and thanked the Chief Minister for launching a public welfare initiative benefiting directly the commoners.