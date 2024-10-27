Open Menu

People, Government Stand With Kashmiris, Says Jam Kamal On Kashmir Black Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, expressed in his message on Kashmir Black Day that the people and government of Pakistan stand in unwavering solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to endure severe hardships under oppressive conditions.

He said the observation of the day serves as a reminder of injustices endured by the Kashmiri people and their unwavering determination to secure the right to self-determination, a right recognized by international law and United Nations resolutions.

“Kashmiris courage and resilience inspire us, and we will remain committed to advocating their cause on every global stage,” he said adding that Pakistan would continue to raise its voice for Kashmiris’ freedom, dignity, and justice.

