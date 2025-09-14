People, govt to work together to bolster democracy: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan reiterates its resolve that the people, institutions, and government will work together to protect democratic principles and fundamental rights and build a prosperous future.

In a message of the International Day of Democracy, he said, "Democracy is basically the voice of the people and the participation of the people in the system of government."

He said, "The 1973 Constitution has a key and prominent status in the development of a democratic system of government in Pakistan."

He said, "International Day of Democracy is celebrated every year on September 15th around the world under the auspices of the United Nations. This day provides an opportunity to reflect on the diversity and effectiveness of democracy as a system of government at the global level."

The Prime Minister said, "Parliament has a fundamental position in democratic institutions because this institution is authorized to make all kinds of legislation to protect the public and national interest."

"Under the Constitution of Pakistan, Parliament passes laws of public utility according to collective wisdom, which are then implemented by the government," he remarked adding according to the article 25 of the 1973 Constitution, fundamental rights of every citizen of Pakistan are protected and every one has equality before the law.

"Besides the rights of citizens, the Constitution of Pakistan lays the foundation for all provinces to play an effective role in the federation by giving equal status to all provinces," he continued.

He said, "The Constitution of Pakistan not only defines fundamental rights but also protects them. The Constitution of Pakistan also ensures the participation of women in all walks of life, especially in Parliament, and special measures are also included in our constitution for the representation of minorities in Parliament and protection of their rights and religious freedom."

"Under the Constitution, any country can solve its problems with the protection of fundamental rights, freedom, social equality, rule of law and national unity," he stressed adding, "Any country in the world can effectively deal with the challenges and difficulties of the present era by following basic democratic principles."

He mentioned that at the global level, Pakistan always worked to uphold and promote democratic values ??according to the United Nations' principles and international agreements.

The Prime Minister said, "Pakistan’s support for the promotion of democratic principles is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, which include the protection of peace, justice and strong institutions."