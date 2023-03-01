UrduPoint.com

People Grieve On Sad Demise Of Spiritual Leader Abdus Samad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 05:40 PM

People grieve on sad demise of spiritual leader Abdus Samad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :A large number of people expressed grief and sorrow on the sad demise of Maulana Abdus Samad, a well-known spiritual and scholarly figure of Nowshera, who passed away on Tuesday.

The entire city of Nowshera was in mourning and hundreds of devotees, including scholars and Mashaikh attended his funeral.

As soon as the news of Maulana Abdus Samad's death came to the surface, a large number of devotees reached the Khanqah Sharif to participate in the last rituals.

Head of Minhaj-ul-Quran International Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri expressed deep shock at the death of Maulana Abdus Samad and called it a great loss.

He said Maulana Abdus Samad's religious services would be remembered forever.

