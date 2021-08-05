People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led AJK government:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Welcoming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf elected government in Azad Jammu Kashmir, for the first time in 74 years administrative history of the liberated territory, civil society Wednesday attach great hopes of exceptional developments to ameliorate the life style of common man, besides bringing Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end through its vibrant role in line with the vision of the Party's Supremo Imran Khan.

The civil society representative class expressed gratitude to the PTI Supremo Imran Khan for nominating and reposing confidence in a seasoned politician of high intellect Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi as the Prime Minister of the AJK State.

Commenting over the formation of the PTI-led government Jammu Kashmir National Front's Vice chairman Altaf Hussain Wani said that new government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir headed by Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Naizi had many challenges - but hoped that the PTI government would come up to the expectations of the AJK people.

Congratulating Sardar Abdul Qayoom Naizi for his election as Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Wani told APP that since the newly-elected PM of AJK had a long political experience, he would resolve the problems faced by people living on line of control who had been facing the Indian aggression for the last 33 years in particular.

"Along with development of AJK the new prime minister will have to devise policy to stop Indian constitutional and human rights aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir", Wani said adding " I hope new PM will make coordinated efforts with other stakeholders to devise a policy to this end".

Referring to his hopes from the new government of PTI in AJK vis a vis its active role for raising significance of the early settlement of Kashmir issue the Kashmiri leader opined that the Prime Minister Qayyum-Niazi led AJK government would perform with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan who was determined to perform as the ambassador of the Kashmiri people. He added that since the plebiscite was the only way forward to the peaceful settlement the of Kashmir issue, the new government at the base camp of the freedom struggle would perform a result-oriented to bring the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom to its logical end.

Commenting on the newly-elected PTI led government in AJK, learned Kashmiri scholar and analyst Ali Akhtar Saleem said that according to his point of view the newly elected government of PTI would highlight the importance of early settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the vision of Prime Minister and the party's chief Imran Khan both at home and abroad.

He said since the AJK government was located at the base camp of the struggle for liberation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it could easily be observed and hoped that the PTI-led government would focus to work for Kashmir liberation struggle according to the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Saleem hoped that the newly elected AJK government would perform well to eliminate the menaces of alleged massive corruption, malpractices, irregularities and bad governance in Azad Jammu Kashmir under the spirit of the party's manifesto.

Seasoned legal expert and President of AJK chapter of PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) Ch. Muneer Hussain Advocate expressed the hope that Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi would devise an integrated program and the priorities of his new government in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan lending all of its due resources and energies for the wellbeing of the people of the state.

Muneer told that PTI-led AJK government at the base camp of the freedom struggle would ensure its vibrant role to make Kashmir freedom struggle complete success through raising Kashmir question at all relevant forums to muster sympathies of the external world for early grant of right to self determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir under the spirit of the UN resolutions.

Muneer Hussain further opined that the new government of PTI in AJK would focus for the dispensation of due health facilities to the people of the state close to their door-step, promotion of literacy rate, uplift of the basic infrastructure and civic amenities being the top priority of the government.