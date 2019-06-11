UrduPoint.com
People Hail Federal Budget 2019-20

Tue 11th June 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :People belonging to various walks of life have hailed the Federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, PML-Functional Finance Secretary Sindh Syed Shafqat Shah has said the government has announced a business friendly budget despite economic crunch and a number of domestic and international challenges on different fronts. It is a balanced budget. Rs1,863 billion fixed for Public Sector Development Programme are widely appreciated, he termed.

He said that duties on imported raw material have been reduced in the budget. Adding that the government was keen interest to change the direction of economy and said that the products manufactured in Pakistan must also be exported to earn foreign exchange.

He said that the government would soon be successful to steer the country out of economic crisis. He lauded the efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding giving jobs to women.

Renowned social developer, Shaista Khoso said that despite critical challenges faced by the government it has been successful to turn around the economy which is now on a positive trajectory.

She said that people would benefit from the Ehsaas program including specially poor, orphan, homeless, and disabled sectors of the population.

She hailed relief for farmers and business community in the federal budget of 2019-20 and hoped that poverty would be decreased in the country.

Spokesperson of the Sukkur Small Traders and Cottages (SST&C) Lala Abid said the budget will boost economy and benefit all sections of the society adding that the government has announced a business and people friendly budget.

Renowned businessman Muhammad Deen said that government has presented best possible budget that will not only revitalize crippling economy but also provide relief to the price hike-stricken masses, he added.

He said that measures announced in the budget will help solve energy crisis, get rid of whooping circular debt, improve revenue collection, and create jobs for the unemployed people.

Hira Soomro, a student of local college, welcomed allocation of Rs45bn for Higher education in the budget 2019-20.

