People Hail Federal Budget By And Large

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:33 PM

People hail federal budget by and large

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Masses from different walks of life extolled Federal budget saying that it is a people friendly budget and it was not possible to present better budget than this in these hard circumstance due to COVID-19.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Former Councillors Liaqat Phathan, Mujhaid Hussain, Ghulam Shabbir and others said that economy of the country was deteriorating owing to the corruption of the former governments.

They said that global pandemic had given a terrible shock to the economy adding that the incumbent government had faced it bravely by presenting a tax free budget.

However, they informed that government should have raised salaries and pensions for govt employees.

A trader Abid Milana stated that rates of edible and everyday commodities have gone down which will help commoners directly.

He said that if govt has not increased salaries and pension, at the same time, it has not imposed new taxes on them.

Govt servants on the other hand expressed their concerns on not rising on salaries and pension.

