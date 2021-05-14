UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Hail Govt's Decision For Closing Beaches For Public Ahead Of Eid Ul Fitr

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

People hail govt's decision for closing beaches for public ahead of Eid ul Fitr

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Majority of the people welcomed the government's decision to close beaches in Karachi for the public and picnickers during the Eid holidays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the decision of the government, all beaches including Hawksbay, Seaview, French Beach, Turtle Beach will remain closed for the public and picnickers during the Eid holidays amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shoukat Kerio told, talking to APP that the decision of the government of closing all beaches and other places was commendable because it will ultimately help to contain the spread of corona-virus.

"Due to lock-down, the cases of corona-virus have witnessed a decline and this decision would be helpful for containing the spread of virus here" he said while appreciating the decision of government.

Another citizen of metropolitan, Saifullah told that the decision of closing beaches and other picnic places was appreciable because it would help to contain the virus as mostly people are not taking this issue very serious.

According to details, the police have established checkpoints on nine different locations leading to Karachi beaches and as many as 900 police officials will perform duties on beaches in two shifts.

While, police mobiles, motorcycle patrols and horse riding personnel have been deployed on the beach. All restaurants and takeaways around the sea view have also been closed.

The sea view has been completely closed to the public and no one will be allowed to come or park the vehicle. Only locals will be allowed to go to their homes, the coast was closed with barriers instead of containers.

It may be recalled that on the direction of NCOC, it has been decided to keep all entertainment venues closed during the Eid holidays.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Holidays Vehicle May All Government

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

5 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.