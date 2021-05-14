KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Majority of the people welcomed the government's decision to close beaches in Karachi for the public and picnickers during the Eid holidays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the decision of the government, all beaches including Hawksbay, Seaview, French Beach, Turtle Beach will remain closed for the public and picnickers during the Eid holidays amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shoukat Kerio told, talking to APP that the decision of the government of closing all beaches and other places was commendable because it will ultimately help to contain the spread of corona-virus.

"Due to lock-down, the cases of corona-virus have witnessed a decline and this decision would be helpful for containing the spread of virus here" he said while appreciating the decision of government.

Another citizen of metropolitan, Saifullah told that the decision of closing beaches and other picnic places was appreciable because it would help to contain the virus as mostly people are not taking this issue very serious.

According to details, the police have established checkpoints on nine different locations leading to Karachi beaches and as many as 900 police officials will perform duties on beaches in two shifts.

While, police mobiles, motorcycle patrols and horse riding personnel have been deployed on the beach. All restaurants and takeaways around the sea view have also been closed.

The sea view has been completely closed to the public and no one will be allowed to come or park the vehicle. Only locals will be allowed to go to their homes, the coast was closed with barriers instead of containers.

It may be recalled that on the direction of NCOC, it has been decided to keep all entertainment venues closed during the Eid holidays.