People Hails Establishment Of Trauma Center In Alipur

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:30 PM

People hails establishment of trauma center in Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The local people of Alipur lauded the provincial government for establishment of trauma center which was dire need of the people from last many years.

Local notables of the area including Muhammad Tanveer, Syed Farhan and others said that establishment of trauma center was one of the major demands of the people as they had to travel to Multan, Bahawalpur and other cities for treatment.

They said that most of the people lost their lives and many faced other problems due to missing facility in Alipur.

They lauded the efforts of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Sibtain Raza Bukhari in establishment of this center.

The local people said the initiative was a revolutionary project by the government which won heart of the masses.

It is pertinent to mention here that new trauma center has been established in Alipur in which most talented and senior doctors besides latest medical equipment would be available for better medical treatment of the patients.

