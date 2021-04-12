UrduPoint.com
People Have Confidence In PM's Visionary Leadership: Ejaz Chaudhry

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:50 PM

People have confidence in PM's visionary leadership: Ejaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf"s (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhry on Monday said people had full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan's visionary and honest leadership.

Talking to ptv, he said people knew that the prime minister was the only political figure who had full capabilities to address their problems amicably.

The Senator said inflation was the big issue for the government and it was taking solid steps to reduce it.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an unnatural alliance against the government which will reach its logical end as all the opposition parties were criticizing one another.

Ejaz Chaudhry said that the previous governments gave priority to personal interest over the national interest but the present government had always kept the national interest supreme. The PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was determined to eradicate corruption from the country, he added.

He said the incumbent government had set the great example for others by taking an indiscriminate action against the sugar mafia.

