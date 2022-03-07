People have endorsed PTI manifesto: Farrukh Habib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that people endorsed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto by reposing confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan and anybody who would disregard this mandate would have to face people's wrath.

Addressing a public gathering in Canal Burg Faisalabad, he said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) failed to attract masses to their rally in Nasir Bagh Lahore.

He said that the opposition was afraid to move "No confidence motion", adding , they (opposition )would have to face yet another shameful defeat in the parliament. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would emerge victorious in this move.

He said the PM would not only complete his 5-year constitutional term but also get fresh mandate in the next elections for another five years.

He said that political heirs of the looters and plunderers were vying to win confidence of people in Punjab,adding the public had out rightly rejected them.

Farrukh Habib said that PPP was ruling Sindh for the last 13 years but its inhabitants were kept deprived of basic health facilities. "They have to bring critical patients on donkey carts instead of ambulances. Similarly, vaccine for rabies is not available in Sindh and they are forced to use contaminated water. Sindh government is opposing a public welfare scheme of health card, only for its personal vendetta", he added.

He said that Zardaris and Sharifs greatly harmed the country ,especially by keeping common man deprived and impoverished. They were not only involved in loot and plunder but they also brought disrepute to the state institutes.

"They shifted their businesses and properties to other countries", adding they were raising hollow slogans of retrieving looted money from each other but have once again joined hands due to fear of accountability. "Prime Minister Imran Khan is an upright leader and he will not accept any pressure nor give them a clean chit," he added.

He said that Sharifs and Zardaris belonged to elite class and preferred to proceed abroad for treatment of minor ailments and hence failed to establish any good hospital in the country.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced unmatched universal health insurance system to provide across the board health cover to 45 million families. "This facility is for every one irrespective of his affiliation with any political party. The card holder family can get best treatment from any hospital of their own choice up to Rs.1 million. It is one aspect of Riyasat-e-Madina for which Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving hard", he added.

He said that contrary to the previous rulers' favourite practice, Prime Minister Imran Khan did not purchase properties abroad ,rather he made sincere efforts to mobilise national resources towards welfare of the masses. He said that it was very strange that a newcomer like Bilawal Zardari was forcing people to accept him as a leader without any political struggle at his credit. "People are aware of the situation and would not allow him to treat them like their servants," he added.

He said that Bilawal was on the mission to save the corruption of Zardari, but they must realize that people rejected them and on the other hand the incumbent government would continue the accountability of looters and plunderers.

He said that as billions of rupees were found in the accounts of Maqsood peon the people had right to ask them about the legitimacy of that wealth.

He said that people wanted to know the source of 1600 billion rupees as Shahbaz Sharif claimed that he had not committed corruption of even a single penny.

Farrukh Habib praised Prime Minister Imran Khan who set a unique example of simplicity.

He said that the previous rulers acted weakly before the US president Obama and other leaders but on the other hand Prime Minister Imran Khan received best protocol in the history of Russia.

"His visit to China also proved a complete success, and now foreign ministers of 57 Islamic countries would be visiting Islamabad from March 23".