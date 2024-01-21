Open Menu

People Have Full Trust In PML-N: Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 12:20 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab Rana Sanaullah Khan has said people have full trust in the PML-N, which would surely emerge as victorious in upcoming elections.

Addressing a public gathering at the Dera of the late Khan Shabbir Khan in Chak No. 275-JB Painsara, a village in his constituency, here on Saturday, he said Pakistan was passing through a critical stage. The PDM government tried its optimum best to steer the country out of multifaceted crises, he added.

He said the PML-N had always promoted positive politics and preferred serving masses instead of gaining personal objectives.

All major development projects including metros, motorways, hospitals, universities, etc. were launched in the tenure of the PMLN, he said.

Rana Sana said that the PMLN was the only pro-people party which preferred national development. This party also steered the country out of crises. He appealed to people to vote and support the PMLN in the general election. He also assured the area people to resolve their genuine problems by providing all basic amenities at their doorsteps.

Rana Sarwar, Rana Liaqat, Haji Abdul Jabbar, Rana Tufail, Rana Nasrullah, Hamid Hameed and other notables of the area were also present.

