People have rejected negative politics of PDM: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :-:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is struggling for its political survival and personal gains.

She said this while talking to the newsmen during her visit to Daska THQ Civil Hospital here on Sunday.

She said the PDM wanted to weaken the national institutions for its vested interests, adding that politically matured people had already rejected negative politics of the PDM.

Dr Firdous said the people were not ready to listen to the voice of the PDM, adding that the corrupt elements were misleading people through rallies and meetings.

The Punjab government had launched a revolutionary programme-Insaf Medicine Card- under which modern health services of all diseases were being provided, she said and adding that the Insaf Health Card Programme had ensured an easy access to the poor and deserving people to the best medical facilities.

Dr Firdous said a change could be observed in THQ Daska, adding that the Punjab government had taken the responsibility of protecting lives of the deserving, needy and poor patients.

She said CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was actively working for providing quality healthcare facilities in all rural areas of the province.

She said all institutions were busy in raising the living standard of people under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, adding that the rural population was also being provided the best medical facilities.

Earlier, she visited Daska THQ Civil Hospital and Panahgah for patients. She went to different wards and met with patients. She also checked availability of medicines besides performance of doctors and paramedics.

Dr Firdous also distributed food among men and women living in Panahgah and also inaugurated a modern conference hall at the THQ Daska.