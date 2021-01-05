People have rejected politics of chaos by opposition: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The people have rejected the politics of chaos and every attempt of foiling the national development process will remain unsuccessful, as those trying to create anarchy have been exposed fully.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The CM emphasised that the politics of public service would prevail in the country adding that the opposition had no courage to resign or hold a long march. The people have given five-year mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government would complete its tenure, he added.

The conspirators would continue to mourn while the government would respond to the negative tactics of the opposition through public service, he added.

The CM regretted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) did not care for the lives of the people in the second corona wave and continued to play with the lives for the sake of its negative politics.

It was the height of selfishness that the PDM had put the lives of scores of people at stake to fulfill its nefarious agenda, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that protection of personal interests and dishonesty were the opposition's lone agenda. The nation would never forgive the irresponsible behaviour of the opposition, he added.

He said the people should be very careful as they could remain safe from coronavirus by adopting necessary measures and following the principle of social distancing.

Coronavirus could be overcome through the support of the people only, he said adding the citizens should make the habit of wearing facemasks in public.