People have the best say in Pakistan-China relationship: President of CPAFFC

President of Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), Lin Songtian on Wednesday said that friendship, which derives from close contact between the people, holds the key to sound state-to-state relations

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :President of Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), Lin Songtian on Wednesday said that friendship, which derives from close contact between the people, holds the key to sound state-to-state relations. Pakistan and China as all-weather strategic partners of cooperation, ''Ba Tie (Iron Brother)'' has been widely recognized by the people of the two countries.

The CPAFFC, one of the earliest national people's organizations engaged in people-to-people diplomacy of China, has acted as pioneer of promoting friendship between the people of Pakistan and China.

Talking to China Economic Net (CEN) on the eve of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, he explained the meaning of ''Iron Brother''.

Lin said, ''At any time, we all know that 'Ba Tie' is our comrade in arms, good partner and proud brother. The friendship was created by the older generation of leaders and carefully nurtured by successive leaders of the two countries. With the joint efforts of the people from all walks of life of the two sides, the special friendship of 'Ba Tie' was formed and developed.'' Pakistan and China are good comrades-in-arms who share the same vision and fight side by side. He said, ''The two countries forged a deep friendship in the past struggles against imperialism and colonialism. Over the years, the two countries have always understood and supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, and are firm in safeguarding world peace and their common interests.

'' Pakistan and China are good partners for win-win cooperation and common development. ''We are glad to see that Pakistan is an active country and one of the first countries to see the effect of BRI. In 2013, the two countries jointly planned to build CPEC, which has seen its fruits today,'' he said.

Pakistan and China are good brothers sharing wealth and woe. Lin added, ''When COVID-19 broke out in China at the beginning of last year, the Pakistani President, Prime Minister and Parliament immediately supported China to combat the pandemic. The Pakistani President visited China, and all sectors of Pakistan gave their all to help us. Confidence is more important than gold in times of crisis, and our Pakistani brothers chose to stand beside us.'' Lin believes that the people of the two countries have the best say in Pakistan-China relationship.

In order to promote conversations between the people and enhance friendship, CPAFFC initiated the China-Pakistan Friendship Association in 1956, which brought together non-governmental forces from all walks of life and set up a platform for friendly exchanges between youths, friendly people and former political leaders of the two countries.

In addition, led by CPAFFC, Pakistan and China have established 16 pairs of sister cities so far to promote economic, social, investment, trade and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.