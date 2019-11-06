People Having Concern Related To Environment Are " Great": Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that people having concern on the environment are great people.While addressing with 7th Asian Regional Conservation conference in Islamabad, PM said that protection of enviornment is our religious obligation

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th November, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that people having concern on the environment are great people.While addressing with 7th Asian Regional Conservation conference in Islamabad, PM said that protection of enviornment is our religious obligation.Taking well thought decisions about protection of our future generations are Imperative, he added.Prime Minister said that Pakistan is rich with beauty and natural resources.

Previous governments didn't pay attention towards climate change but its first periority of our government.He said in K-P, PTI had launched Billion Tree Project just after coming into power and this project became successful on including the local population.

Timber mafia was one of the biggest hurdles in the way of Billion Tree Project, he added.PM went on to say that those who are living in the cities cannot see the beauty of Pakistan.I am a lucky Pakistani, who has visited all the areas of Pakistan, he said.PM said now our project is planting 10 billion trees.He said it is for the first time that a government did work on that large scale for enviornment.He said Pakistan has widespread forests, large and beautiful mountain range.PM said that we are going to incude chapter of climate change in the curriculum.PM said that Lahore has been ranked in the list of most polluted cities.He said people having concern on the climate change are the greatest people.