PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Family members of the young persons who died in a private hospital at Khyber Medical Center (KMC) Shabqadar district Charsadda held a protest allegedly that the victim lost his life due to negligence of doctors.

According to reports, Jalal (22) son of Arshad Hussain, resident of Katozai, was admitted in KMC for nose operation but died due to doctors' negligence.

The family members and relatives blocked the shabqadar road.

The police took action and arrested owner of hospital Jan Said and doctor Bahadar.

Later, the family members opened the road after getting surety by police that action would be takenagainst all the doctors who would be found responsible for negligence in duty.