People hold protest in Rajouri against IIOJK authorities’ indifference to their plight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) People in Rajouri area of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) held a strong protest demonstration against the authorities’ apathy towards their problems.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the residents including women of Palma area in Rajouri district held the protest demonstration against electricity and drinking water shortage in their area.

The protesters staged a sit-in on Rajouri Kotranka road at Palma and blocked it for movement of vehicles.

They said that their area is having no electricity from last more than two weeks but no one in the concerned department is serious to resolve the issue.

“There is no electricity in the village for last 20 days but the concerned field staff of the department is not showing any concern toward the grievance of people despite of the fact that they have been requested time and again to look into the matter,” the protesters said. They also put forth the issue of water scarcity in the area.