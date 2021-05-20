People holding CNIC with permanent KP address have no need to register for Sehat Card Plus

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :"The residents of KP with the permanent address of the province on their computerized national identity card (CNIC) have no need to register for Sehat Card Plus (SCP)". This was explained in a press statement of district administration Abbottabad.

It was further clarified that CNIC of KP residents would be used as Sehat Isnaf Card and they can obtain the facility of treatment from selected hospitals of the province while in each district of the province hospital have been selected where they can get the medical services.

People of district Abbottabad can get the treatment facilities from the hospitals including Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), Women and Children Hospital, Allied Hospital, Abbottabad medical Center, INOR, Jinnah International Hospital, Shaheena Jameel Hospital, Chinar Hospital and Dialysis center and Benazir hospital.

The residents of district Haripur can get the benefits of treatment from District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Mehr Hospital and Allama Iqbal Hospital, for district Mansehra King Abdullah Hospital, Mahboob Charity Vision hospital, Alkhidmat, Shifa Surgical Hospital.

District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Battagram, Rizwan General Hospital, Faizan Medical Complex, Shifa General and Surgical Hospital, Al-Badar Hospital, Al-Noor specialist hospital and Ibn-e-Sina were selected for the people of Battagram district.

Sehat Insaf Card was launched in the Hazara division at the end of 2020 following the historic pro-poor initiative of the PTI Government.

During the first phase of SCP, the programme which was launched in early November 2020 from six districts of the Malakand division benefited millions of people, later introduced in Zone II including Shangla, Boneer, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram and Torghar districts. Later in the third phase, SCP has launched in district Haripur.