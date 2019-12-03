UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Impeding Legislation In National Interest, May Be Termed Opportunists: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 04:57 PM

People impeding legislation in national interest, may be termed opportunists: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that people, who create hurdles and impede the legislation in the national interest, would eventually be called opportunists

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that people, who create hurdles and impede the legislation in the national interest, would eventually be called opportunists.

In a tweet, she said the Opposition was targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan because he was fighting for the cause of the country instead of personal benefits.

She said that legislation was basic responsibility of the Parliament and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's step to link it with their political agenda was manifestation off un-parliamentary, unconstitutional and undemocratic mindset.

She advised Bilawal to avoid black-mailing tactics on national issues.

She reminded him that using parliament for political black-mailing was alsoagainst the claims of the Pakistan People's Party.

She said that those creating hurdles in the legislation in the national interest would be called opportunists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Parliament Firdous Ashiq Awan Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit goods worth AED2.5 ..

31 minutes ago

Sexual abuse of girls, women at Kashana Lahore: LH ..

34 minutes ago

Russia Would Welcome Mongolia as Full-Fledged Memb ..

6 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs60 billion by ..

6 minutes ago

7-Time Mr Olympia Phil Heath is Set to Appear at D ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.