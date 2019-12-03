People impeding legislation in national interest, may be termed opportunists: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that people, who create hurdles and impede the legislation in the national interest, would eventually be called opportunists

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that people, who create hurdles and impede the legislation in the national interest, would eventually be called opportunists.

In a tweet, she said the Opposition was targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan because he was fighting for the cause of the country instead of personal benefits.

She said that legislation was basic responsibility of the Parliament and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's step to link it with their political agenda was manifestation off un-parliamentary, unconstitutional and undemocratic mindset.

She advised Bilawal to avoid black-mailing tactics on national issues.

She reminded him that using parliament for political black-mailing was alsoagainst the claims of the Pakistan People's Party.

She said that those creating hurdles in the legislation in the national interest would be called opportunists.