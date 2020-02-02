People in areas of Kulgam protest against harassment by Indian troops

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The residents of Damhal Hanjipora and adjacent areas of Kulgam district in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) staged a protest demonstration against the harassment and tortures by Indian troops.

Around half a dozen shopkeepers were injured after they were ruthlessly beaten by the troops in the area. Eyewitnesses told media that on seeing pro-freedom posters pasted on the walls and streets in Damhal area, the troops went berserk and started beating whatsoever came in their way,KMS reported The injured shopkeepers were taken to a nearby hospital.

The critically injured shopkeepers were referred to the Kulgam district hospital for specialized treatment. These injured were identified as Javaid Ahmad, 31, Reyaz Ahmad, 27, Sameer Ahmad, 24, Gowhar Ahmad, 22 and Abdul Rashid, 36.

Soon after the incident, hundreds of locals assembled and staged the anti-India protest. The protesters blocked traffic on Damhal Hanjipora Kulgam road for several hours. They demanded stern action against the brutal Indian forces.

Meanwhile, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at several locations in connection with the arrest of Davinder Singh, the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Singh, arrested on the charge of having links with pro-freedom activists, has been sent to 15-day custody of the NIA.

Multiple teams of the investigating agency fanned in various parts of South Kashmir and carried out the searches at residences and private offices.