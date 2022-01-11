UrduPoint.com

People In Dozens Of Villages Of Galyat, Thandyani Trapped In Snow

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 07:55 PM

People in dozens of villages in Galyat and Thandyani are trapped in their houses as the link roads of the villages of both areas are still blocked after passing almost 9 days of heavy snowfall

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :People in dozens of villages in Galyat and Thandyani are trapped in their houses as the link roads of the villages of both areas are still blocked after passing almost 9 days of heavy snowfall.

Up to 0.6 million population of Thandyani and Galyat is trapped where the masses are facing a shortage of LPG, firewood, medicines and food items and moreover, the patients in both circles are in a critical situation.

The heavy snowfall also damaged electricity transmission lines which could not be restored in most of the areas and still many villages are out of power, people are also facing a shortage of clean drinking water as owing to the extremely low temperatures water has been frozen in the pipelines.

People of remote areas of Galyat and Thandyani demanded to pay attention to the links roads as district administration and GDA have opened main Murree road, the persistent situation in the village areas can create another emergency.

After record snowfall in Galyat and Thandyani, the link roads of dozens of adjoining villages including Kalabagh Sajikot Road, Kala Bagh Bagan, Bara Gali Cheerh Road, Tajwal Road, Ziarat Masoom Road, Sair Gharbi, Sair Sharqi, Bakot, Mulia, Namal, Majuhan, Khori Khetar, Single, many connecting roads including Seri, Khan, Dakhan, Beirut, Malach, Nagri Bala, Makul, Boi, Patan, Kukmang Road, Patan Road, Khanspur Ayubia road are closed due to which people are facing difficulties and they have a severe shortage of food and other necessities and the power system in these areas has been affected.

