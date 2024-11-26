Open Menu

People In Form Of Droves Are Terrorists: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 10:46 PM

Punjab's Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that people in form of droves are not only evil-doers but also terrorists, this is the real face of PTI founder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Punjab's Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that people in form of droves are not only evil-doers but also terrorists, this is the real face of PTI founder.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Bushra Bibi wants to shed blood with foreign terrorists and foreign weapons, adding, no Pakistani crushes its Police and Rangers under vehicles.

According to irrefutable evidence, under the guise of politics, they are hiring foreign terrorists and killing its own personnel.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that there can be no talks with terrorists, adding, they have not spared any department including Rangers, FC, police, domestic and foreign media and press clubs. None are safe from the attacks of these terrorists, she said and added that the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi are the killers of the innocent sons of the nation, there is no forgiveness now.

She said It has been proven that this is not a political party, these are terrorists. They want bloodshed, dead bodies and their designs have been foiled.

