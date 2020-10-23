UrduPoint.com
People In Large Attended Rally Ahead Of 12th Rabi-ul- Awal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 12:00 PM

People in large attended rally ahead of 12th Rabi-ul- Awal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Ahead of 12th Rabi-ul- AwalA number of people attended a colorful Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) rally in the connection of birthday of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by the Jammat Ahl-e-Sunat, Sukkur chapter here on Friday.

Enthusiastic rally participants recited loud Darood Sharif and Naats to express their feelings and devotion for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and celebrate with full religious attachment.

Almost every road of the city is flocked by joyful and enthusiastic followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and they are trying to make it a very special and unique day, according to its great importance, with best festivities in their reach.

Every city of the Sukkur decision has been decorated with colorful lights and flags. All key buildings in Sukkur have been decorated fully while people have garnished their homes and streets in similar manner.

More Stories From Pakistan

