People In Mosque Allegedly Refused Screening

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 09:20 PM

People in Mosque allegedly refused screening

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :People detained inside Noor Mosque in Wahdat Colony area of Qasimabad allegedly resisted screening and came out of the Mosque here on Sunday.

The police informed that the Rangers was called to control the situation after which the people were sent back to the Mosque.

The Mosque was sealed on Friday night after a 19 years old Chinese who was part of a Tableeghi group staying in that Mosque was tested positive with Coronavirus.

The local administration sealed the Mosque in order to test the people who remained in close contact with the Chinese and also to screen rest of the people.

According to the police and health sources, more than a 100 persons were locked inside the Mosque.

